I feel sad I was part of a PF team led by ignorance in 2021 – Lubinda

ACTING PF faction president Given Lubinda is sad for being part of a party leadership that was ignorant of the PF constitution, blaming such ignorance for the party’s election loss in 2021.

Speaking on KBN TV last night, Lubinda said he was shocked when a senior PF official “in an apparent reference to former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila” went on television and claimed that he had no power to fire members of the Central Committee.

“I heard a man who held a senior position going on television saying I have no power to fire people in the party, that’s why we lost elections in 2021 and I feel sad that I was part of a team led by such ignorance,” Lubinda said.

The PF figurehead explained that the party constitution, under Article 61J, empowers the president to take any decision deemed necessary for the security and development of the party, including appointing or removing members of the Central Committee.

Lubinda said the constitution does not oblige him to tell anyone his reasons not even the Central Committee.

“There are many people I have appointed into the central committee,” Lubinda said

“Has anyone asked me, give us the reason? No.And the constitution empowers the president to disappoint people without giving reason. And because I didn’t give reason to the party, I don’t think I should be obliged to give reason to the public.”

He also addressed claims that his actions were motivated by factional politics.

“If I were removing people to replace them with my supporters, I would appoint those who back my presidential bid, yet how can that be when someone like Miles Sampa, who also wants to be president, is in the Central Committee?” Lubinda said.

He further warned that early endorsements of presidential aspirants by provincial and district party structures risked creating confusion and undermining fairness within the party.

Kalemba, January 22, 2026