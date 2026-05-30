I FOUGHT FOR HH WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED. BUT IF HE HATES ME BECAUSE I DIDNT VOTE FOR BILL 7, IT’S FINE – Garry Nkombo

GUEST ARTICLE: “I FOUGHT FOR HH WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED. BUT IF HE HATES ME BECAUSE I DIDNT VOTE FOR BILL 7, IT’S FINE – GARRY” News Diggers.





By Kellys Kaunda



This is a familiar refrain in the Zambian political symphony. From Kaunda to Lungu, former comrades who once fought alongside men that became Presidents, cry foul when the glue that bound them together wears off.





Whether they were childhood friends or their paths crossed in adulthood, relationships break apart for any number of reasons.





The bottomline is that relationships are not designed to remain the same. The dynamics of life make sure that the ground beneath every relationship rewrites its complexion.





New responsibilities that come with new positions redefine relationships. Whether someone likes it or not, some things are bound to change including relationships. It’s nothing personal.





This is especially true of Presidents. The office causes a seismic shift in relationships so much so that most people take it hard. I have heard a lot of people that describe Hichilema as once their friend but that he has completely turned his back on them.





I get it. But believe me, it’s nothing personal. He might not even explain what changes his brain has undergone to fit into his new role.



If it be of any comfort, listen to this: don’t expect personal favors from Presidents. Their office dispenses public ‘favors’. Look out for the opportunities they create by virtue of their offices and find something for yourself.





Those of you that campaign alongside Presidential candidates, recalibrate your mindset. Do not personalize your solidarity with them.





Dispense your solidarity because there’s a clearly defined cause you have identified.



When you support them when they are arrested, do so because you stand against human rights violations. You are defending a principle, not a human being.