“I HAD AN AFFAIR WITH ZRA DIRECTOR WHO GIFTED ME WITH A CAR”



A witness has testified that she had an affair with former ZRA Director Administration CALISTUS KAOMA from which she benefited a motor vehicle worth 35,000 Kwacha.



This is in a matter where Mr KAOMA and former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General KINGSLEY CHANDA are charged with willful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission and abuse of authority.



EMILY BANDA, a former temporal employee at ZRA, has testified that the accused gifted her the vehicle from an auction sale for which she did not qualify.



She says she could not refuse the initial 12,000 which the accused gave her to pay for the vehicle because it came as a directive.



Meanwhile, a ZRA security supervisor has testified that he received instructions through his supervisor to release 6 vehicles which was against the ZRA procedure.



EMMANUEL MOYO has testified that on September 18, 2018, he received a gate pass which appeared different as it contained 6 mother vehicles listed under one name.



Mr MOYO says this was against the advert which restricted the employees to one vehicle from the auction sale.



He has listed the vehicles as 1 Toyota Hilux, 4 Mitsubishi Pajeros and 1 Nissan Navara.



The witness said when he escalated the matter to his supervisor, he was instructed to release the vehicles because Mr KAOMA’s authority was highest in the department.



Particulars allege that Mr CHANDA and Mr KAOMA between January, 14, 2017 and December, 31, 2020 in Lusaka did willfully fail to comply with the

applicable law and procedure relating to the disposal of property in the manner they disposed motor vehicles namely, two Mitsubishi Pajeros bearing registration number ABR 9683and ABL 3751, two Toyota Hilux bearing registration number ABM 8166 and Toyota Hilux bearing registration number ABM 8166.



Others are Mitsubishi Pajero bearing registration number ABL 3753, Mitsubishi Pajero bearing registration number ABL 3851, Mitsubishi Pajero bearing registration number AIM 987, Mitsubishi Pajero bearing registration number ABR 9679, Toyota Hilux bearing registration number ALC 9120, Toyota Hilux bearing registration number ALC 9123, Toyota Prado bearing registration number ABV 2201 , Mitsubishi Pajero bearing

registration number ABL 2465 and Mitsubishi Pajero bearing registration number ABR 9684, the property of ZRA.



ZNBC