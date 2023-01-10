I Have A Revelation From God, He Has Given Me Another Women- Chilufya Tayali

CHILUFYA TAYALI ON THE HUNT

He writes:

I HAVE A REVELATION FROM GOD, HE HAS GIVEN ME ANOTHER WOMEN

Don’t argue with me, Chiloto chandi (it’s my dream) and I have just woken up. When I was sleeping I saw this:

The heavens opened and the angels (abena Kaisa Sulu) from the East escorting this beautiful lady and there was a voice saying;

“Here she is, she is yours and don’t let anyone stand in your way”

At that moment she took out her phone and handed it over to me, and said, “Enter your phone number so that I can call you”.

No sooner had I gotten the phone than it went off because it was not charged, then she said;

“Sorry honey, we have an incomplete man in State House who needs to go, we can’t wait for 2026, let’s work together, watch the video on my page.”.

Then I said, ” Okay… I will watch the video, but what’s your number?”

As she was trying to shout the number back to me, “09…..”, I was woken up by the maid, knocking on the door, saying;

“Boss, malati yaenda, and there’s no charcoal, I want to make breakfast for you”.

So, I am kindly asking if there’s is anyone, even if he is the husband or boyfriend, to text me her number. Whether husband or boyfriend, we shall reward you.

Meanwhile the video she was talking about is here for you to watch.

Don’t talk about BanaKiya, I know what I am doing.

TAYALI ON THE HUNT