“I have accepted your apology but God has not” – Actress Doris Ogala tells Pastor Chris Okafor

Actress Doris Ogala has reacted again following Pastor Chris Okafor’s public apology, making it clear that while she has personally accepted it, she believes the matter is far from over.

Speaking in a lengthy and emotional statement, Doris said people urging her to forgive were being hypocritical. According to her, she has accepted the apology on a personal, human level, but does not believe the apology was sincere or enough to address the issues she raised.

She stated that Pastor Chris’ apology was directed at “the mortal Doris,” adding that while she has forgiven him as a person, she believes God has not accepted the apology. Doris claimed the apology was more about damage control than genuine repentance.

The actress further alleged that deeper issues exist within the church, insisting that many members are under what she described as “bondage” and “hypnosis.” She claimed that people were blinded to wrongdoing and continued to applaud actions that should raise concern.

Doris also challenged Pastor Chris to take the matter to the police if, as he claimed, all allegations against him were lies. She said she was prepared to present evidence if the matter became a legal one, stressing that she did not come forward for attention or clout.

She maintained that recent developments and people speaking out are signs that the situation is unfolding beyond her control. According to her, she believes God is intentionally exposing issues and that more revelations may still come.

Despite confirming that she has forgiven him personally, Doris insisted that what is happening now goes beyond her and urged people to allow events to take their course. She concluded by saying that she sees herself as only a vessel and believes that whatever is coming next will surprise many.