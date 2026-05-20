I have been adopted by   UPND as the aspiring Member of Parliament for MPULUNGU NORTH Constituency- Dr Jobbix kalumba

Doctor Jobbix kalumba wrote ✍️

Today, with a heart full of gratitude and humility, I officially announce that I have been adopted by the UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT #UPND as the aspiring Member of Parliament for MPULUNGU NORTH Constituency.

First and foremost, I thank God Almighty for this opportunity to serve our people. I also sincerely thank all the people of Mpulungu, friends, supporters, party members, and everyone who stood with me during this journey. Without your support, this would not have been possible.

Special gratitude goes to the President of the Republic of Zambia mr Hakainde Hichilema, for the trust and confidence shown in me by allowing me to contest on the UPND ticket. This is not a small privilege, and I remain truly humbled.

To all those who also aspired for adoption, I say this with sincerity and love: let us unite and work together for the greater good of our party and Mpulungu North. This is not about one person, but all of us moving together with one heart and one vision.



The past is a good place to visit, but not a good place to stay. Let us leave behind our minor differences and work as one family to strengthen the party and mobilize maximum votes for President HH and our great party. I NEED ALL OF YOU MORE THAN EVER TO GET THE BEST RESULTS FOR OUR PRESIDENT.

As I begin this journey, I ask for your continued guidance and support especially from my fellow colleagues who aspired but didn’t make it, for without you there would be no race. i have nothing but Love and respect for all of you… Let’s embrace the culture of working together for the benefit of Mpulungu and Zambia.

Together, let us build a united, peaceful, and developed Mpulungu North.

One Zambia, One Nation 🇿🇲❤️