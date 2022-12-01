I HAVE NEVER PARTICIPATED IN ELECTIONS AND LOST – MILES SAMPA

…adds that UPND will become the first party to rule for only one term because of its broken promises

Lusaka, Thursday, December 1, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

I have never participated in any elections and lost, If you see me stand, just know I am winning, Patriotic Front Presidential Hopeful Miles Sampa has said.

Hon Sampa said this in relation to what is giving him confidence that he will win the Party Presidency and eventually lead the party to victory in 2026.

“I do not intend to start losing in my old age, if you see me stand just know that I am winning. It is by God’s grace because it is God who chooses,” Hon Sampa said.

He was reacting to questions from callers when he featured on the burning issue Radio Programme on 5FM today.

Mr Sampa was also bubbling with confidence that the PF will be the first former ruling Party to bounce back into power.

He said history will subsequently be made for the UPND as they will become the first party to rule for only one term because of the broken promises.

“Those saying that the party will never come back must know that we are now dealing with Millenials who do not care about tribe or History, they vote according to how they feel that you treat them. They did it in 2021, they will do it in 2026,” he said.

And Hon Sampa said he is not banking on his relation with late former Head of State Micheal Chilufya Sata to vie for the party Presidency.

“NO, I do not wish to use the relation with late President Micheal Sata. I’m doing it for the people of PF and I can do it for the party from win the elections,” he said.

“I did a lot of Consultations on all major grassroots in all the districts. I also consulted those at the top level, they are many, and the ones I believe are key would not mind If I take over except for one or two,” he said.

Mr Sampa who is also Matero Constituency Member of Parliament said even if he was not to be selected as president, the one who will be in charge must give the Party Hope of Victory in 2026.

Meanwhile, Hon Sampa has described the appointment of Mcdonald Chipenzi at Electoral Commission of Zambia as a commissioner as a wrong appointment.

He said the UPND is doing the opposite of the campaign promises that they will not appoint cadres in parastatals and sensitive institutions such as the ECZ.

And Hon Sampa has charged that there are cracks in the Ruling party as evidenced by the resignation of Mutinta Mazoka, the daughter to the founding President of the party.

He said this is the beginning of problems in the ruling party as the majority are not happy with what is happening especially on the appointments where the Youths have been sidelined.

During the Programme, one of the callers defended the UPND Government that they are doing a great job but when he was challenged to point out the good works being done by Government, he failed to mention any thing and continued with his misdirected praise.