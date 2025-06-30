I ran issues ‘death’ threat against Donald Trump

Iran has indirectly issued what amounts to a death threat against former U.S. President Donald Trump, after an influential cleric declared that threatening Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is a grave offense under Islam, punishable by death.

Nearly two weeks ago, Trump had made remarks about Khamenei, telling reporters, “We are not going to take him out — at least not for now,” calling the Iranian leader an easy target.

In response, Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, a prominent cleric from Qom, issued a religious ruling without naming Trump directly. According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Shirazi was asked by a follower specifically about Trump’s comments.

He said that any individual or regime that attacks or threatens an Islamic government or its religious leaders is deemed a Mohareb — an enemy of God — under Islamic law, and that such offenses are punishable by death. He added that it is a duty for Muslims to hold these “enemies” accountable.

Shirazi emphasized that under Islamic principles, those who punish the enemies of Islamic states and leaders are regarded as holy warriors and assured of divine blessing.