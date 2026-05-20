I REFUSE TO BE SUBJECTED TO MOCKERY- Ibrahim Traoré

I REFUSE TO BE SUBJECTED TO MOCKERY.



“One thing about Emmanuel is that he believes he can always have his way and command every African leader around.





I would have attended the recently concluded African Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, because I intended to speak on African unity.





However, I felt deeply embarrassed when Emmanuel texted me two days before the event. He said to me: “Traoré, I would like to see you in Kenya. This is an opportunity for you to settle things with France and return to our good books.”





I felt insulted. Why does Emmanuel find it difficult to openly acknowledge the wrongs France has done to the people of Burkina Faso, yet chooses instead to rely on emotional manipulation and political shortcuts?





I REFUSE TO BE SUBJECTED TO MOCKERY.



-Burkina Faso faults Oga Emma of France as reason why he never attended the just concluded African summit



#Afrocania