I regret being a zambian- Hon. Given Katuta

By Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa, MP

Chienge Constituency

Not because I don’t love my country, but because politics in Zambia has become something else. We stand before people, promise them everything, and deliver almost nothing. We speak beautiful words during campaigns, but after elections, those same people can’t even reach us. We drive past them in expensive cars while they walk in dust and hunger. What kind of leadership is that?

We sit in Parliament and watch laws being passed that take away the freedoms of the same people who voted for us. Laws that silence voices. Laws that punish anyone who speaks the truth. And many of us, even when we know something is wrong, stay quiet. We fear being arrested. We fear losing our seats. We fear being insulted on Facebook. But at what cost?

Right now in Zambia, if you question government decisions, you are seen as an enemy of the state. You are insulted, you are arrested, you are followed. It doesn’t matter how you speak—whether respectfully or boldly—they find a way to silence you. There is no more room for honest disagreement. It’s like if you’re not clapping, you’re a target.

As a woman in politics, it is even worse. You are not just attacked for your ideas—you are attacked for your gender. The first insult they throw at you is “hule,” even if you are a mother, a wife, or a daughter who has never lived a careless life. They won’t debate your points. They go straight to attacking your body and your dignity. They want to reduce you to shame, to make you feel like you don’t belong. This is the pain many female politicians carry in silence.

Just look around. We have leaders today who spend more time avenging than leading. If someone didn’t support them before, they are punished now. If someone speaks out, they are visited by the police. The fear is real. Even journalists are now afraid to report freely. The Church is quiet. Civil society is quiet. Artists who once sang about justice are now silent.

We promised to be servants of the people, but many of us have become masters. We promised to protect the Constitution, but now we watch it being torn apart by those in power, while we say nothing. Just recently, we saw Bills being pushed that will weaken our democracy and remove checks and balances. And the worst part? Some of us in opposition are too divided to stop it. We are busy fighting each other while the country burns.

Sometimes I ask myself: What are we doing? Is this what our ancestors fought for? Is this what people like KK and the freedom fighters imagined when they gave us independence? No. They dreamed of a Zambia where every voice matters. A Zambia where no one is above the law. A Zambia where leadership means service, not power.

But here we are. Arresting people for speaking. Threatening citizens who simply ask questions. Using institutions to punish opponents. Mocking the poor with policies that don’t touch their lives.

I regret being a politician in a system like this. But I also know that the only way to fix it is to speak up—even if it means being insulted, isolated, or jailed.

Zambia belongs to all of us—not to one party, and not to the powerful only. And until we start leading with honesty, humility, and heart, we will keep betraying the people we swore to serve.

I may regret the politics I see around me.