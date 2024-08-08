I WILL BE ON THE BALLOT IN 2026 – EDGAR  LUNGU  TELLS MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS

I WILL BE ON THE BALLOT IN 2026 – ECL TELLS MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS .



By Smart Eagles 礪



Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has told the PF Mayors and Council Chairpersons that he will be on the presidential election ballot in 2026 because the PF of zambia have demanded it.



The Former Head of State who is Party President of the Patriotic Front was speaking to the mayors and council chairpersons who called on him in Lusaka today.



Dr Edgar Lungu reiterated the fact that the majority of Zambians now regret openly their decision to vote the Patriotic Front out of power because things were far much better before august 2021.



“ As for 2026, I promise you all that whatever evil any man plans against me here on earth, as long as any such man is not God, I will be on the Ballot in 2026” President Edgar Lungu said.



The Sixth President under whose reign Zambians bought mealie meal and other essentials at more affordable prices, said that the corrupt UPND government of Mr Hichilema has lamentably failed to govern the country.



Further, President Lungu assured the PF civic banner men and women that he is doing everything possible as party president to ensure that all the perceived wrangles in PF are resolved within the shortest period of time.



“ PF shall remain PF “ President Lungu said.



And President Lungu has since told the civic leaders to continue to mobilize the party in their jurisdictions to ensure that PF members remain intact in PF as the UPND will be defeated in 2026 and therefore there is no need to join them.



On their part, the mayors and council chairpersons who spoke through the Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya who is also PF chairperson for local government thanked President Edgar Lungu for hosting them.