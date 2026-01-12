I WILL BE PRESIDENT THIS YEAR – KALABA
… says Citizens First party is the only party of choice.
LUSAKA,MONDAY,JANUARY 12, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)
CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says the opposition should unite in order to dethrone the UPND ahead of this year’s general elections.
Speaking when he featured on 5 FM radio program this morning, Mr. Kalaba said in the midst of the confusion in the opposition sponsored by the ruling party, Zambians should look to CF as a party of choice.
Mr. Kalaba said coming third in the 2021 general elections is no mean achievement adding that he is poised to become Republican President this year.
“Loadsheding will end, my Government will stop selling power to foreign countries and focus on Zambians. People want me to be Président and our focus as opposition political parties should be on dethroning Mr. Hichilema and the UPND,let’s hold hands and think through this process,” Mr. Kalaba said.
“When I become president we shall industrialise this country. We shall open industries in all provinces. We have God given resources but we lack leadership,
Let the UPND be ready,I will hammer them here in Lusaka and everywhere else in the country,” the CF leader said.
“We are not living well in this country and all this problem will end once you vote for CF. UPND is not going anywhere. What I know is to work for people and not engaging in crooked businesses,” He said.
And Mr. Kalaba has extended an olive branch to the Patriotic Front party.
” PF is welcome to CF,am extending an olive branch to them. Let’s hold hands together and think through this process. We have wasted 4 years with divisive politics under the UPND and Zambians want liberation.
“Mr. Hichilema should stop dividing Zambians by his political talks. All Zambians voted for you. Zambians did not choose you because you came from southern province .We don’t want division but unity in this country,” Mr. Kalaba said.
#SmartEagles2026.
Kalaba is a joker. He gets 24,000 votes in 2021 elections and for 5 years he is continually boasting about it. What he fails to acknowledge is that he was actually on fourth position as MR. SPOILT BALLOTS came third . Equally the Top two contenders amassed millions of votes .
Well, dreaming is free. Look who is talking about no crookade business, IPhone??
I shall unit the country by that you mean all parties unite un CF. No CF, no unit. What a life.
And how really, even in your dream can you defeat a united party? The opposition starting from mundubile, Fred Meembe, and yourself all want to be president.
Already, Chabinga has chipped off a certain potion from PF; remaining PF will vote for either tonse or FDD or whatever vehicle they will use. That means the block available for grabs will be fragmented and that gives a clear victory to UPND.
I will be frank, put targable arguments not I will end load shedding, I will industrilise, everyone knows that. What really is your plan???
Nothing wrong to think that way, but don’t forget to wake up
I will go to the moon this year! When I come back am sure I will find you president.
Nonsense!
PF being invited to CF by a no grader fella. An office at Cabinet Office inviting the PF to join up with him to make him President. No respect
there from the office clerk helped by Sata to get into politics. You are a crook Kalaba. Two days before the 2016 by election, you Kalaba, collected a truck full of Government equipment donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Your nephew who was also your driver at the office took the stuff to Luapula, bahati and your village. He was driving a black 4×4 pick up mr kalaba. Do you want us to go to the police now? The list is there. Who gave you the equipment? Do you want me to name that ka uncle driver of yours, short and cheek like you?
Do you remember when you called for a meeting a day after being reappointed, you called for a meeting at the office and how you threatened those who originated from Southern, northwestern and western? Do you remember how you branded imwe bonse mwebafuma ku Kapirir, Mumbwa, Kasempa, Rufunsa, we are going to chase you because we know you are all UPND. You asked the guards at the office to give you a list of all those who cerebrated when HH was reported to be reading. You particularly mentioned that you had always wondered how there could be so many Lozis, Lundas , Kaondes and Baka Lubale at MoFA? You were so divisive, tribal and uncouth. You chased all none bembas and non easterners from leadership at that Ministry. It was total wipe out. Then brought in you nieces and nephews, begining with office orderlies and registry clerks like you were. Those girls and boys are still there, we know them but we have not ill treated anyone of them the way you did to those you hated. ” You had no shame telling off officers who you thought were not in support of Lungu because of their tribes, that tuka mitamfya so that akaye mipela inchito umu tonga musapota”. Harry kalaba, you are tribal, uncouth and if you want invite people who know you to a live debate on TV so that bakakushinine….
Thank God even Nkandu Luo told you in your face that you should stop dreaming that iliterate as you are, you could use the other PF Ministers to champion your match to the Presidency.
Great, Harry Kalaba.. Give it your All.
And go to Luapula, Northern and Muchinga Provinces of Zambia and tell them to give you the 2 Million Vote as per Voters Roll.
Hakainde was in Choma , Southern Province asking the people there to give him 1 Million Votes…
Well do the same in these regions.
We are told it’s a ” Metaphor” .
Try Hakainde’s Metaphor in these provinces too!
The People’s Metaphor will be in the second round, when the people will coalesce around Zambia’s values…Of Unity and Rule of Law.. Equality before the Law.
And a functional Multi Party Democracy.
Another deluded man. Even Hakainde thinks he will be president after August this year. Especially after his tribal comments in Choma telling his tribesmen that they will get beaten by other tribes if they do not all vote for him. What a pathetic little man.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
Iciloto kuwama!
Kalaba is thinking backwards with his prophet of doom bushiri , these tu opposition think it is easy to remove the best president the whole africa if not in the world, anyway it is the duty of every dog to back but only the strong tests a bite,August is just a few months from now start buying coffins for your burial be depression kills you after the results are announced
Dreaming doesn’t cost anything. Anyone can do it.