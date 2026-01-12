I WILL BE PRESIDENT THIS YEAR – KALABA



LUSAKA,MONDAY,JANUARY 12, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says the opposition should unite in order to dethrone the UPND ahead of this year’s general elections.





Speaking when he featured on 5 FM radio program this morning, Mr. Kalaba said in the midst of the confusion in the opposition sponsored by the ruling party, Zambians should look to CF as a party of choice.





Mr. Kalaba said coming third in the 2021 general elections is no mean achievement adding that he is poised to become Republican President this year.





“Loadsheding will end, my Government will stop selling power to foreign countries and focus on Zambians. People want me to be Président and our focus as opposition political parties should be on dethroning Mr. Hichilema and the UPND,let’s hold hands and think through this process,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“When I become president we shall industrialise this country. We shall open industries in all provinces. We have God given resources but we lack leadership,



Let the UPND be ready,I will hammer them here in Lusaka and everywhere else in the country,” the CF leader said.





“We are not living well in this country and all this problem will end once you vote for CF. UPND is not going anywhere. What I know is to work for people and not engaging in crooked businesses,” He said.





And Mr. Kalaba has extended an olive branch to the Patriotic Front party.



” PF is welcome to CF,am extending an olive branch to them. Let’s hold hands together and think through this process. We have wasted 4 years with divisive politics under the UPND and Zambians want liberation.





“Mr. Hichilema should stop dividing Zambians by his political talks. All Zambians voted for you. Zambians did not choose you because you came from southern province .We don’t want division but unity in this country,” Mr. Kalaba said.



