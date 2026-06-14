I will give back Black Mountain, Senseli and Kikonge mines to Jerabos – Mundubile

NATIONAL Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says all the mine dumpsites such as the Black Mountain, Senseli Open Pit Mine including the Gold mine in Kikonge will be handed back to small-scale miners if his party forms government after the August 13 general elections.

Speaking to a massive crowd that gathered at the Kitwe Playing Fields during the official launch of the NRPUP campaign yesterday, Mundubile said dumpsites and certain mining operations should be reserved for local miners whom he described as his ‘children’ and the rightful beneficiaries of the resources.

Accompanied by Makebi Zulu, his running mate, Mundubile stated that investors should stay away from dumpsites, arguing that such areas belong to small scale miners who are locally known as ‘Jerabos’, who depend on them for survival.

“For Jerabos, when we form government, we shall give you back the Senseli Open Pit Mine. Investors should leave dumpsites to Jerabos. All dumpsites including Black Mountain belong to Jerabos,” said Mundubile.

He also addressed gold miners in Kasempa and Kikonge, promising that an NRPUP government would restore Kikonge Gold Mine to small-scale miners who were recently displaced, stating that they discovered the mine themselves.

According to Mundubile, local miners deserve to benefit from the resources they helped uncover.

“To gold miners in Kasempa and Kikonge, we will return Kikonge Gold Mine to you, the small-scale miners who were chased. You discovered the mine on your own,” said Mundubile.

The opposition leader further pledged to provide mining equipment to improve safety standards and productivity among artisanal miners.

Mundubile said supporting small-scale miners would help create jobs and stimulate economic activity in mining communities.

“I’m not doing you a favour, you will be the one doing me a favour by helping me create employment,” he said.

The NRPUP leader was speaking as he unveiled his party’s campaign promises ahead of the August 13 general elections.

By George Musonda

Kalemba June 14, 2026