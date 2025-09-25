“I WILL LEAD A DELEGATION OF AFRICAN LEADERS TO PULL OUT OF UNITED NATIONS IF AFRICA IS NOT GIVEN A PERMANENT SEAT… ENOUGH OF THE DISRESPECT!”- William Ruto





-Kenya Point One and Presido William Ruto threatens to pull out from United Nations.



In his words:



“You cannot claim to be the United Nations while disregarding the voices of fifty-four nations, it is impossible. Africa will no longer remain on the margins of global governance while decisions on peace, security, and development are made without our perspectives and our voice.



Excluding Africa is not only unacceptable, unfair, and grossly unjust, it undermines the very credibility of this organization.

Africa dominates much of the Security Council’s agenda, provides some of the largest contingents of UN peacekeepers, and bears the heaviest costs of instability. Yet, we remain the only continent without a permanent seat.”



