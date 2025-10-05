“I will not promise you milk but hard work as real change is coming”-Mutharika

-President Arthur Peter Mutharika has pledged to deliver what he described as “real change” for Malawians, calling for unity, discipline and renewed patriotism as his administration embarks on rebuilding the nation’s economy and public trust.

Speaking during his inauguration ceremony in Blantyre, Mutharika said the election victory was both the will of God and the collective will of the people, reflecting a united national vision and purpose.



He said Malawians had spoken clearly through the ballot, expressing their desire for transformation.

“We all wanted change. We voted for change. We expect change. I promise you real change “zinthu zisintha!” But real change must begin with each one of us.If we want a different Malawi, then we must think differently and do things differently,”he explained.

Mutharika urged his party members and all government officials to regard public service as a responsibility to serve the people, not as an opportunity for personal gain. He warned against corruption and abuse of office, saying the culture of self-enrichment in government must come to an end.

“Malawi does not belong to any individual, any tribe, or any political party not even the DPP.Let us serve the people, not our bellies or families. Government is not a feast. The honeymoon of looting government is over. You are dealing with a different President now,”he said.

He emphasized that his administration, together with Vice President Jane Ansah, would restore discipline, transparency, and accountability in the public sector.

The President extended his gratitude to the people of Malawi for their trust, his running mate Jane Ansah for her effective campaign and DPP alliance partners, including Enock Chihana and the Alliance for Democracy, for their contribution to what he described as “a national consensus.”

He also praised religious leaders for their moral guidance and for standing against corruption, state sponsored violence and injustice.

“The spirit that destroys our nation does not come from outside. It comes from within us.We suffer from a disease of the spirit, and I call upon all faith leaders to help us heal this nation,”Muthalika added.

He further thanked the international community including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, SADC and the United Nations Development Programme for their continued support to Malawi’s democratic process.

Turning to the state of the economy, Mutharika admitted that Malawi is facing serious challenges including food shortages, high maize prices, fuel scarcity, lack of foreign exchange and a growing national debt burden.

He said the problems were man-made and could be resolved through collective effort and sound leadership.

Mutharika warned Malawians against expecting quick fixes, urging them instead to embrace hard work, patience, and discipline.

He concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to implementing the Democratic Progressive Party’s comprehensive development and governance blueprint, which he said represents a pledge for total transformation.

“The DPP government is ready to govern and ready to rebuild this country.Together, we will make Malawi a place we are proud to call home,”he concluded.