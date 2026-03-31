I WILL SUPPORT HH, UPND WITH ALL MY RESOURCES AND LIFE- EMMANUEL KASAMBO AS HE URGES OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES TO HEAL AND MOVE ON





Ndola – 31st March, 2026



United Party for National Development (UPND) Member on the Copperbelt, Mr Emmanuel Kasambo, has pledged to continue supporting Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, and United Party for National Development (UPND) because he believes in the Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s policies.





Mr Kasambo says he is going to use his resources, his energy and entire life to ensure that Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, wins big in the forthcoming general election in August 2026.





The Mpongwe Business man was speaking today in Ndola where he held a press briefing following a video on social media where he was seen alighting from a chopper recently and some opposition party leaders took it out of context.





The UPND member further clarified that he has been hiring the very helicopter for the past 13 years, even during his time as a PF Member. He further wondered as to why the issue of the chopper was not an issue then in PF, but after joining UPND, those in opposition are making a big issue now. “People like Emmanuel Mwamba know very well, and they should accept that I have now joined UPND and let them move on with their lives and respect my decision to join the party i love ” He said.





Mr Kasambo further apologised to the United Party for National Development ( UPND) family for the inconvenience the video may have caused, as it was not meant for public display.





He also assured all members of the party and general public that this will never happen again as he is a man from the floor and does not mean to flaunt the lavish life, adding that his aim is to uplift the living standards of his people in Mpongwe District, which is in line with Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, and UPND New Dawn Government’s vision.







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