IAM FAR EDUCATED THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW, SABOI TELLS UPND PRAISE SINGERS

To Praise Singers and some misdirected people: When I was a school girl, I was extremely good in class, sports and arts.

I was the best grade 9 girl at Arakan secondary school, beaten by only about 4 boys or so, but best grade 12 at the same school beating even the boys. Yet during sports you would find me running and variety shows I would be singing on stage. At the University of Zambia I graduated as the best student, no wonder UNZA gave me a job as a tutor.

I was also one of the best students in a new course called Human Development, that was introduced by the United Nations and that got me an internship at the UN and later a job when I completed university… I say this to you today, because you feel that you insult me when you tell me to leave politics and go back to music but you actually insult yourselves.

I’m very ok doing what I am passionate about at any given time of my life, I have always been like that. Doing politics as a Political Scientist is actually a down grade for me, but we have to help our country.

Thankfully, when you look at the parable of the talents in the Bible, Jesus told us about those people with different talents and what they did with them- don’t you learn from that? I consider myself to be one of those with the many talents and I will surely use them and enjoy them when I am still on earth.

I hate injustice and never keep quiet when I see something wrong, and that’s one reason why I’m in politics today. And for your information, Political Science is known to have some of the worst sadists at UNZA and so for me to get the grades I got says a lot about the kind of student I was.

As an artist, my achievements, awards, legacy, etc, speak for themselves and won’t waste time there. So come on social media and insult all u can and feel better with trying to say the worst you can about others, but when you sit back at home and check what you have as a human being, what exactly do you have????

I had a great music career, great academics, great political career so far because not many women can even be given a chance to lead parties in this country, and I have other things I do that I don’t discuss in public (I’m happy and proud of all of them). You cry for jobs while I deny job offers…

Don’t fool yourselves coming here to insult people that you should be learning from, because when we are alone in our homes, most of us have a lot of things to be grateful to God for, while you struggle with your rent and bundles because you spend all day on social media insulting people that you should be learning from.

