IF BRIAN MUNDUBILE PICKS MAKEBI ZULU AS RUNNING MATE HE WILL BE DEFEATED IN THE AUGUST ZAMBIA 2026 ELECTION’l- PROPHET ISAAC AMATA

“IF BRIAN MUNDUBILE PICKS MAKEBI ZULU AS RUNNING MATE HE WILL BE DEFEATED IN THE AUGUST ZAMBIA 2026 ELECTION’

PROPHET ISAAC AMATA…MAY 15,2026

HH WILL WIN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS WITH A LANDSLIDE VICTORY – Prophet Isaac Amata

Calls Mundubile/ Makebi combination a joke.

The current opposition in Zambia put together can’t defeat Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

The only person who could have defeated HH is ECL who is now in SA morgue.

Watch the full broadcast using the below  link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18yHJ7azNC/?mibextid=wwXIfr