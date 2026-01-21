If lying is a crime, Hichilema and several of his officials must be in Mukobeko by now – Sishuwa Sishuwa

Dr Sishuwa writes:

Miles Sampa says one lie. He is arrested and kept in detention indefinitely. Hakainde Hichilema says a thousand lies. He is made president and kept in his position by more lies from him and his officials such as the promise to pay all farmers by 10 January. RELEASE MILES SAMPA!

Miles was arrested only after Hichilema abandoned his so-called rest to go live on TV via a call to talk about Miles having committed a crime – of lying.

Pause for a moment and think about this: Hichilema, who lied his way into power or for whom lying appears to be something he does compulsively, complaining about lying! How rich! I repeat: If lying is a crime, Hichilema and several of his officials must be in Mukobeko by now!

The offence for which Miles Sampa has had been charged, ridiculous as it may be, is a bondable/bailable one. The sureties have been ready since yesterday. Let the police release Miles or take him to court so that he can be given bail. It’s evil to detain people indefinitely.

By the way, the offence for which Miles Sampa has been arrested, publication of false news, was declared unconstitutional in 2014 by the High Court.

Source: https://x.com/ssishuwa/status/2013981356737331495?s=20