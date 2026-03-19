IF PF LOSES THE FORTHCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS, FORGET ABOUT THE PARTY – KAMBWILI

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Patrotic Front Presidential Hopeful Chishimba Kambwili has charged that if PF will lose the fourth coming general elections, the country should consider forgetting about the party.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mr Kambwili cited an example of the United National Independence Party (UNIP), which he said died and was buried after losing power to the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).

The former Information Minister expressed concern at the state of affairs in the PF, stressing that the party would not have been struggling to raise money for a convention had it empowered Zambians and its structures instead of foreign entities, whom he said received major contracts.

Mr Kambwili claimed the PF is at a crossroads, warning that if the party proceeds to hold a convention on a special purpose vehicle within three days, it would mean members have effectively resigned and joined a new party in accordance with the party constitution.

He added that the pending judgment set for March 27, 2026, on the injunction of the PF convention will be delivered in 10 days, giving the party options on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker urged PF members to elect a leader who does not intend to seek revenge against President Hakainde Hichilema or the UPND over perceived grievances, but instead promote forgiveness.