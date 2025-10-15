If rebranded with mature leadership, PF can still win 2026 general- Zumani

If rebranded with mature leadership, PF can still win 2026 general elections – Zumani





FORMER presidential adviser Zumani Zimba says main controversy in the Tonse Alliance revolves around what some have called the ‘expanded council of leaders’ list.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HftyTP9Xj/



The list has faced criticism and is being labeled as fake by some PF members.



However, Zimba assured that the authentic list of PF delegates for the alliance general congress was officially approved and signed by former president Edgar Lungu, encompassing 108 delegates made up of party officials, members of parliament and other members.





Appearing on Prime TV’s Oxygen programme two days ago, Zimba revealed that the list is currently with PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda, and wondered why it has not yet been shared with PF members despite being signed in January this year.





He warned that if Nakacinda does not release the list, confusion will continue.



“The Tonse Alliance general congress, set for November 29, was planned by President Lungu before he left for South Africa, with 108 delegates officially appointed to represent PF,” he said.





“The disputed expanded council list includes mostly the same people on the official list, making the claims of it being fake unfounded.”



Zumani also clarified that the alliance constitution does not have a Secretary General position, as president Lungu opposed its creation.





Instead, he stated, the alliance is led by a national coordinator who heads the secretariat.



“Nakacinda was appointed alliance secretary general by resolution, not under the constitution,” added Zimba.



Zimba further described the disagreements as temporary and expressed hope that they will be resolved soon.



He also expressed confidence that PF, if rebranded with mature leadership can still clinch victory in the upcoming general elections.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba October 15, 2025