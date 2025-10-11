“If You’re Not Spiritually Aligned, I Don’t Want You”: Kelly Khumalo Shares Her Dating Standards

South African songstress Kelly Khumalo has made her stance clear when it comes to love and relationships — she’s no longer entertaining men who lack financial stability, spiritual maturity, or emotional healing.

Speaking during her candid appearance on L-Tido’s Podcast, the singer explained that her views on relationships have evolved with experience and self-awareness.

“If you’re not spiritually aligned, I don’t want you. If you’re not financially stable, I don’t have time for you. If you have not healed your childhood traumas, I do not have time for you,” Kelly said firmly.

No Room for Unmotivated or Broke Partners

Kelly spoke passionately about the importance of ambition, direction, and financial independence in a relationship.

She emphasised that she’s reached a stage in her life where she’s unwilling to compromise on those values.

“I’m at the point where I would never compromise being with a guy just for kicks. I’m speaking from a place of understanding. It is highly frustrating to be in a relationship with a man who has no vision, who is not even planning to be anywhere, and who is also broke. A broke man will make you broke, a broken man will break you,” she said.

Her remarks struck a chord online, with many fans praising her for speaking candidly about self-worth and emotional standards.

Learning from the Past

Reflecting on her own experiences, the Empini hitmaker acknowledged that her previous relationships often mirrored her inner struggles. She admitted that she once chose partners from a place of pain rather than peace.

“I was dating from a broken place. When you date from a place of not understanding yourself, you tend to pick from a place of trauma and brokenness, not from a healed version,” she added.