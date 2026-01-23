IGNORE ACTIVITIES OF ILLEGAL TONSE ALLIANCE FACTION, DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN FORMING OF ILLEGAL STRUCTURES





PF acts against those forming parallel structures directs party structures to ignore activities of the illegal Tonse Alliance faction with a purported ECL movement.





This according to directives written to party structures by Acting Deputy Secretary General, Celestine Mukandila.





The illegal Tonse Alliance faction claims it has expelled the Patriotic Front led by Hon Given Lubinda and will hold a process that will pick its leader on 30th January 2026.





The Patriotic Front has warned that anyone participating in such illegal process should consider themselves expelled.