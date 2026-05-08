I’LL WIN BY LANDSLIDE, SO IT’LL BE HARD TO MANIPULATE RESULTS – MUNDUBILE

8th May 2026



BRIAN Mundubile has expressed confidence in winning the August polls, saying not even “imingalato” will prevail because the Zambian people will deliver him victory.





The opposition, including the Tonse Alliance, has repeatedly accused the current composition of the ECZ of being partisan





In a recent interview, Mundubile, who is Tonse Alliance presidential candidate, was asked what gave him the confidence that he would win the general election if he believed the Commission was biased against the opposition.





In response, he said imingalato would be defeated by the will of the voters. “Firstly, I want to tell you that what we have is the support of the Zambian people.



We have sold the manifesto to the Zambian people, and the Zambian…



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