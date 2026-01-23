I’m against molestation of the constitution to achieve personalised leadership – Akashatwa Mbikusita Lewanika

‎I’m against molestation of the constitution to achieve personalised leadership – Aka

‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎

‎Veteran politician Akashatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says he does know if chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa is the authority to tell who is influential or not.



‎

‎During a recent interview with Daily Revelation, Mweetwa described the group of elders, to which Lewanika, Dr Mbita Chitala and former Chief Justice Lombe Chibesakunda are members of, as “spent forces” over their drive to unite opposition forces against the ruling UPND.



‎

‎Reacting to Mweetwa in an interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday, Lewanika said the issue of whether he was influential or not was irrelevant, as he was not concerned about

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-against-molestation-of-the-constitution-to-achieve-personalised-leadership-aka/