I’m ghetto, if you insult me, I insult you- Binwell Mpundu

I’m ghetto, if you insult me, I insult you- Binwell

By Muzamba Siandizya

Binwell Mpundu was not the honourable Member who speaks for 2 minutes and sits down quietly.

Whenever he stood all up in the House, I’m sure most of his colleagues would be on edge because there was no knowing what was coming next. One minute it’s “ichimutwe”, the next it’s “yateke panshi” and the next he is having a back and forth with the Speaker.

Love him or hate him, Binwell knows how to ruffle some feathers.

This week on the Kenny T 1 on 1 Podcast, the former Nkana MP opened up like never before. And trust me, he left no stone unturned.

From being a tiny boy people used to pick on, to becoming one of the courageous voices in Zambia’s politics, his story explains a lot about why he never backs down today.

And when asked about his character? He didn’t sugarcoat anything.

“I’m ghetto, if someone provokes me, I react. If someone insults me, I insult back,” he said.

Set your alarms for 11:00 tomorrow. This episode is not one to miss.