I’M NOT A HOUSE PLANT” -PRESIDENT DUMA BOKO FIRES BACK AT CRITICS

“I’M NOT A HOUSE PLANT” – BOKO FIRES BACK AT CRITICS



President Duma Boko has once again hit back at critics accusing him of fighting organizations and individuals who question or disagree with his executive decisions.





Speaking at the official opening of the 2025 Pula Global Expo today, Boko dismissed claims that he is intolerant of differing views, saying disagreement is not hostility but a healthy part of democracy.





“Disagreement is not fighting. We must disagree. I would be extremely worried if we did not. I encourage you to disagree, that’s what democracy is all about,” he said





His remarks come in the wake of public debate surrounding the controversial 29th September celebratory holiday and the appointment of active political figures as presidential advisors, decisions that have drawn mixed reactions from Batswana.





Boko said he welcomes open engagement and robust debate, adding that he thrives on constructive criticism.





“I’m not a house plant that wilts when exposed to the sun. I actually thrive when you expose me to the harsh winds of criticism. We must differ, probe, and challenge each other, but with civility and respect,” he said to applause.





He went on to highlight his long-standing relationship with some of his newly appointed advisors, noting that his selections were based on years of engagement and intellectual exchange rather than personal loyalty.





“When the moment came, I was happy to appoint my friend Fasan Kamalaban as one of my special envoys and advisors, not because of credentials alone, but from the many years of meaningful debate we’ve shared,” he said.



🖊️Kitso Ramono