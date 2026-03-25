I’M READY FOR PRESIDENCY, RUNNING MATE‎… I’m talking with fellow opposition leaders like Makebi  – KALABA

I’M READY FOR PRESIDENCY, RUNNING MATE – KALABA
… I’m talking with fellow opposition leaders like Makebi
Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says he’s ready to contest either as president or running mate ahead of the August 2026 general elections.
Asked by Daily Revelation yesterday over information that he was in talks with PF’s Makebi Zulu, Kalaba confirmed the ongoing talks.
Asked under what parameters the talks were being held, and if either himself and Zulu was ready to subjugate themselves to the other to be running mate or
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ready-for-presidency-running-mate-kalaba-im-talking-with-fellow-opposition-leaders-like-makebi/