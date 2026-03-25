I’M READY FOR PRESIDENCY, RUNNING MATE‎… I’m talking with fellow opposition leaders like Makebi  – KALABA

‎I’M READY FOR PRESIDENCY, RUNNING MATE – KALABA

‎… I’m talking with fellow opposition leaders like Makebi



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‎Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says he’s ready to contest either as president or running mate ahead of the August 2026 general elections.



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‎Asked by Daily Revelation yesterday over information that he was in talks with PF’s Makebi Zulu, Kalaba confirmed the ongoing talks.



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‎Asked under what parameters the talks were being held, and if either himself and Zulu was ready to subjugate themselves to the other to be running mate or

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-ready-for-presidency-running-mate-kalaba-im-talking-with-fellow-opposition-leaders-like-makebi/