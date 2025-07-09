Imenda Praises Presidents Hichilema and Xi  Jinping for Visionary Leadership in Green Energy

PRESS STATEMENT

July 8, 2025



Imenda Praises Presidents Hichilema and Xi for Visionary Leadership in Green Energy as UPND Delegation Visits Energy Projects in Chuxiong





Chuxiong City, Yunnan Province, China – United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has expressed profound gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema and President Xi Jinping for their visionary leadership in championing renewable energy cooperation between Zambia and China.





Speaking during a visit to Unigrace New Energy Co., Ltd. and the Liushuchong Photovoltaic (PV) Project in Chuxiong City, Yunnan Province, Mr. Imenda highlighted how this high-level collaboration has already begun delivering meaningful outcomes for Zambia’s energy transition and economic growth.





Mr. Imenda said the leadership of both presidents has opened the door for Zambia to take bold steps toward clean energy security.





He pointed to the recent commissioning of Zambia’s largest-ever solar power plant, a 100MW facility in Chisamba, by President Hichilema, as a direct result of this international cooperation. Developed with the support of the People’s Republic of China, the project is expected to power over 50,000 households in Central Province.





“This milestone would not have been possible without the shared vision of President Hichilema and President Xi Jinping,” Mr. Imenda stated. “Their commitment to green energy, climate resilience, and mutual development has brought about a new era of opportunity for Zambia.”





He further commended ZESCO Limited and its Chinese counterparts for their ongoing work under several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that are now being implemented.





These agreements, he said, reflect a strong foundation for continued investment, technology transfer, and infrastructure development in Zambia’s energy sector.





“As we toured these innovative energy projects here in Chuxiong, we were inspired by the possibilities of what Zambia can achieve through the right partnerships,” Mr. Imenda said. “President Hichilema has made it clear: green energy is not only a climate priority but an economic one, and Zambia is ready to lead in the region.”





The visit was part of a broader development cooperation program between the UPND and the Communist Party of China (CPC), focused on energy transformation, rural development, and sustainable infrastructure.





Mark Simuuwe

United Party for National Development (UPND)



(C) UPND Media Team