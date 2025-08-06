IMF EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY BY 12 MONTHS- IMINGALATO – Fred M’membe

IMF EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY BY 12 MONTHS- IMINGALATO





We note Cabinet approval of IMF ECF by another 12 months. What is blatantly clear is that this extension fits exactly in the remaining term of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government. It is well calculated to assist Mr Hichilema and the UPND up to their point of exit.





So the idea is that if they lose, then the incoming government should find a difficult terrain. If this extension was well meaning, it should have been for another 3 years.





This also shall not work. The incoming government should start planning now on how to circumvent this move upon coming into office.



Simply put, we need a plan outside IMF from August 2026.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party