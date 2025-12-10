In 2013, Aliko Dangote revealed his plan on building an oil refinery in Nigeria and invested $23 billion

0

Many people made fun of him….But 12 years later, he’s DOUBLED his net worth in 1 year and now processes 500,000 barrels of oil daily. As of November 2025, his net worth is $30.6 billion (Bloomberg) or $26.2 billion (Forbes)—up ~8% year-to-date in 2025. The refinery alone is valued at ~$18.6 billion in his holdings.



In 2013, Oil prices were soaring. They were spending billions importing refined products from Europe. Most saw a problem but Aliko Dangote saw an opportunity.



In January 2024 The refinery opens for business then By January 2025, processing 500,000 barrels daily, shipping to: Europe, Brazil, UK, the US, Singapore & South Korea


“We have to build our own nation by ourselves. We have to build our own continent by ourselves.”



His refinery isn’t just processing oil. It’s processing Africa’s future.

