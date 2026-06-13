IN ONE WAY OR OTHER ZAMBIANS HAVE BENEFITTED FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP- Spuki Mulemwa

IN ONE WAY OR OTHER ZAMBIANS HAVE BENEFITTED FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP.



It’s indeed gratifying to note that in one way or the other, Zambians have greatly benefitted from President Hakainde Hichilema’s pro poor leadership that speaks to the aspirations of all citizens regardless of political affiliation.





Zambians will recall that the country was in a state of economic ruin and paralysis before he ascended to the highest office in the land in 2021.



However, the situation is very different today as President Hichilema has scored many achievements and milestones in his first five year term in office.





The New Dawn Administration under his leadership has recruited unprecedented numbers of teachers, medical and security personnel across the country in an effort to tackle rising unemployment particularly among the youth, reintroduced Free Education Policy which is now law and increased CDF in an effort to take development to the doorsteps of the people particularly rural areas like Western Province.





President Hichilema is aware that while he has performed exceptionally well in his first five year term, there’s still more work to do to continue improving citizens’ welfare across the country.





The ambitious new UPND Party Manifesto launched recently is President Hichilema’s vision anchored on several pillars of production, growth, expansion and our own resilience to take Zambia to the next level that we all desire.





It’s for these reasons we call upon the Zambian people across the country to give President Hichilema another five year term on August 13 for continuity, stability and prosperity for all.



Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.