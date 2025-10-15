INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS AND A FUNERAL



To His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema,



President of the Republic of Zambia,



State House, Lusaka





Dear Mr. President,



As the nation approaches the celebrations of our 59th Independence Anniversary on October 24, 2024, I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires urgent resolution. The protracted negotiations between the government and the family of the late former President Edgar Lungu over his burial arrangements have lingered for far too long.





With the former President’s body still in the mortuary, it is imperative that we find a lasting solution to this impasse. As you are aware, celebrating our independence while a former head of state lies in the mortuary would be a somber reminder of our unfinished business.





In light of this, I humbly request that your administration expedites the negotiations with the Lungu family to ensure a dignified burial for the former President. The government has already demonstrated its willingness to engage with the family, and it is essential that we build on this momentum.





By resolving this matter amicably, we can pave the way for the family to lay their loved one to rest, allowing the nation to heal and move forward. Moreover, a swift resolution would enable us to commemorate our independence with the dignity and joy that it deserves.





I urge you, Mr. President, to consider the humanitarian aspect of this matter and the impact it has on the nation. Your leadership and statesmanship in resolving this impasse would be a testament to your commitment to the welfare of all Zambians.





Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter.



Sincerely,

Aaram Zulu.