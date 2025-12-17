Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands in Ethiopia to Strengthen Strategic Ties

Modi Lands in Ethiopia to Strengthen Strategic Ties



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Addis Ababa  and received a warm welcome from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the airport.





You’re watching two nations with rich histories come together. Ethiopia brings its ancient heritage  while India brings its growing global influence.





Modi praised Ethiopia’s deep cultural roots and confirmed that India and Ethiopia already share a strong strategic partnership. But this visit aims to take things further.





The Indian PM came ready to work. He plans to sit down with Ethiopian leaders to expand cooperation across multiple sectors 欄. This meeting shows how India continues to build bridges with African nations.





The partnership between New Delhi and Addis Ababa goes beyond diplomatic pleasantries. Both countries see mutual benefits in deepening their relationship across trade, technology, and development.