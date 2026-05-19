Indonesia Confirms Signing Letter of Intent Allowing U.S. Military Aircraft Access to Its Airspace



Indonesia’s Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin confirmed on May 19 that Jakarta signed a letter of intent with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last month regarding access for U.S. military aircraft to fly through and operate within Indonesian airspace.





Speaking during a parliamentary session, the Indonesian defense chief stressed that the agreement is not yet legally binding and does not automatically commit Indonesia to any military alliance or operation





The announcement has sparked debate inside Indonesia, with critics warning that closer military cooperation with Washington could pull the country deeper into rising tensions in the South China Sea.





Indonesia has long attempted to maintain a neutral foreign policy balance between major powers, but growing U.S.-China competition in the Indo-Pacific is increasingly placing pressure on regional nations to choose sides.





The development is expected to draw close attention from Beijing as the United States continues expanding its military coordination across Southeast Asia.