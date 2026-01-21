“Innocence” – Portable Regains Freedom, Debuts New Look After Prison Stint



Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has regained his freedom following his recent remand in prison over a legal battle with his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.





A Hero’s Welcome



Following his release, the “Zazu” crooner was met with celebration in his neighborhood. In a video circulating online, fans and neighbors were seen welcoming him back, with some crowning him with a new nickname, “Innocence.” His supporters claimed the singer was a victim of lies, which they believe led to his detention.





New Look, Back on Stage



Portable wasted no time returning to his lifestyle. He debuted a fresh look, having cut his hair, giving off what fans described as a “throwback vibe.” He was also spotted at an event almost immediately, taking the microphone from another artist to perform, much to the delight of the crowd.





The Backstory



The singer’s legal troubles began after a public altercation with Ashabi Simple led to police involvement and subsequent court charges. While Ashabi previously explained that she involved the authorities because Portable assaulted her sibling and seized her phone, fans are already predicting that the singer will release a track narrating his side of the story.