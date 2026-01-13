Innocent Kalimanshi says Zambia should not go back to being led by ‘thieves’

FORMER self-proclaimed PF commander and ‘light-skin enthusiast’ Innocent Kalimanshi has advised Zambians not to allow ‘thieves’ to lead the country again.

Kalimanshi who once headed the military styled ‘Amelican’ troops, infamous for blessing political opponents with skull cracking beatings during the PF regime has also repented for the violence he used to unleash on his opponents.



Speaking when he defected to the ruling party on Sunday, the not-so-Innocent Kalimanshi apologised to those he beat during the PF era, saying the country should never return to such a time.



He said the former ruling party knew only how to divide the nation.

“Ba SG mwisule ichibi, ba PF bachili baleisa (secretary general, open the door, more PF members are coming). When we come here, please welcome us. We are your children, sisters and brothers. Welcome us, we are still coming,” he said.



“Those we beat during the PF, forgive us. Let us put the country forward. If we let PF thieves form government, they will just turn us into enemies while they enjoy alone. They will make us fight and yet, they are eating alone.”

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, January 13, 2026