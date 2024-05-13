Inside the Opulent Paradise: Wicknell Chivayo’s Lavish Mansion Furnished by South African Company Leaves Netizens in Awe

Wicknell Chivayo Shows Inside Lavish Mansion Furnished by SA Company

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo recently took to his social media accounts to share a video tour of his newly furnished luxurious mansion.

Located along Poland Road in the opulent Gletwyn suburb, adjacent to the late Edzai Kasinauyo’s residence, Chivayo’s house exudes grandeur and elegance.

Exquisite Furnishings by Norman Bakos Signature Collection

Captioning the video, Chivayo expressed his gratitude to Norman Bakos Signature Collection for their exquisite work in furnishing his mansion.

“MAKA TANGIRWA NE DARE…🙏🙏🙏🐐🤑💰thank you NORMAN BAKOS SIGNATURE SA you’re the best…👏👏❤️,” Wicknell captioned the video.

The video showcased each room, revealing the impeccable taste and attention to detail in the design. You can watch the video below:

Netizens React As Wicknell Chivayo Shows the Inside of His Lavish Mansion

While many users admired the interior of Wicknell Chivayo’s mansion, some raised concerns about the public display of his personal space. Comparisons were drawn to other prominent figures, such as Sam Holdings, whose downfall was attributed to a lack of discretion. Here are some of the comments:

@ashbutau:

That’s a beautiful home. But I honestly think you need an advisor. You need to learn to make somethings private. Have you heard of Sam Holdings? Just search him and you will see how his downfall came about

@unclebraai:

Tacky and tone deaf. Money can’t buy you class. There’s a reason why we’ve never seen Strives’ home.

@Mapfumontfire:

Great Stuff for socia media and country image. It shows great extend what money can do. Its gud to show Europe and the west that Africa and Zimbabwe is not all poverty as always depicted by varungu. As 4 me ndikawana mari yakadai mese mapinda mabasa vakomana

@TakudzwaJames:

Great is great mukaka haurungwi nemunyu👏🏅. Much respect to our very own BILLIONAIRE

@wicknellchivayo doing it without fear or favor! A Palace with mouthwatering interior & top notch standards. Glory be to you BILLIONAIRE @wicknellchivayo Mbiri kuna baba Jehovah 🤲🏿♥️

@CliffTapi:

That is such a lovely house. Most moneyed people tend to have poor taste when it comes to architecture but this 👏👏👏👏. Well done