Iran accepts terms with U.S. — but not with Israel



Iranian officials have signaled support for key provisions of the emerging agreement with the United States, while making clear that the framework does not extend to Israel.





According to statements from Tehran, commitments related to maritime security, sanctions relief, and nuclear oversight are being discussed within the context of U.S.-Iran negotiations. However, Iranian officials insist that any understanding reached with Washington should not be interpreted as a separate arrangement involving Israel.





The position comes amid growing debate over the future of regional security, particularly regarding Lebanon and ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. Iranian officials continue to argue that any lasting peace framework must address all active conflict fronts and cannot exclude the situation in Lebanon.





The remarks underscore the complex reality facing negotiators: while diplomatic progress may be emerging between Washington and Tehran, major disagreements remain over Israel’s role, regional military deployments, and the broader security architecture of the Middle East.





Analysts say these unresolved issues could become some of the most challenging obstacles as negotiations move toward a potential final agreement.