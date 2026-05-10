Iran allows Qatari gas shipment to Pakistan through Hormuz – Reuters

Iran approved the passage of a Qatari LNG tanker through the Strait of Hormuz in what could become the first transit by a Qatari gas vessel through the waterway since the start of the war, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The tanker Al Kharaitiyat was sailing toward the strait after leaving Qatar’s Ras Laffan terminal for Port Qasim in Pakistan, according to LSEG shipping data.

The gas is being sold by Qatar to Pakistan under a government-to-government deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They said Iran approved the shipment to help build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in the war.

A source briefed on the arrangement said Pakistan had been in talks with Iran to allow a limited number of LNG tankers through the strait as Islamabad seeks to ease an urgent gas shortage.

Iran agreed to assist, and the two sides are coordinating safe passage for the first vessel carrying gas under Pakistan’s agreement with Qatar, its main LNG supplier, the source said.

The vessel, managed by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd and sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, has a cargo capacity of 211,986 cubic meters, according to LSEG data.

The move follows an earlier incident on April 6, when Iran’s Revolutionary Guards halted two Qatari LNG tankers, Al Daayen and Rasheeda, as they headed toward the Strait of Hormuz.