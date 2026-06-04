Iran-backed Hezbollah rejects Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Hezbollah rejected a US-backed ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel on Thursday, saying any acceptable deal must begin with a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

The Iran-backed group said it had formally informed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun of its opposition to the agreement.

Hezbollah said the return of displaced residents, reconstruction and the release of Lebanese prisoners were essential conditions for any future deal.

The group was not part of the talks that produced the ceasefire. Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, with blasts reported near Nabatieh.