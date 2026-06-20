Iran claims closure of Strait of Hormuz after accusing U.S. and Israel of violating ceasefire



Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Friday after Iran announced what it described as the immediate closure of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and oil tankers.





According to statements carried by Iranian media, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the move was taken in response to what Tehran called “serious violations” of the ceasefire agreement by the United States and Israel, particularly following renewed hostilities in Lebanon.





Iranian officials warned that the measure represents only the “first step” in a broader response and signaled that additional actions could follow if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue.





The announcement has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, as the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passing through the waterway.





The situation remains highly fluid, and the practical implementation and enforcement of the reported closure are being closely monitored by governments and shipping companies worldwide.