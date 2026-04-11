Iran Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for High-Stakes Peace Talks



A high-level delegation from Iran has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, marking a major diplomatic move amid escalating regional tensions. The 14-member team is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi along with top security and economic officials.





The delegation is expected to engage in indirect negotiations with the United States, represented by Vice President JD Vance, with Pakistan acting as mediator in efforts to push for a temporary ceasefire and broader de-escalation.





Tehran has set clear preconditions ahead of talks, including an immediate halt to violence in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets, signaling a firm negotiating stance.





Security in Islamabad has been tightened to the highest level, with key zones locked down around the designated meeting venue to ensure the safety of all parties involved in what could become a pivotal moment in the conflict.