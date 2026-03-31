Iran draws red lines: “No Pakistan talks, no direct negotiations with the U.S.”



Tehran firmly denied participating in the Pakistan-hosted peace talks and stressed it has never engaged in direct negotiations with the United States, framing current discussions as indirect efforts via mediators





Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that any path to peace must begin with acknowledging who initiated the war, while questioning the credibility of U.S. diplomacy

The message is clear—the table exists, but Iran is not stepping in directly