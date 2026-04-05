Iran Exempts Iraq from Hormuz Blockade, Calls It a “Brotherly State”



Iran has announced that Iraq will be exempt from all maritime restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, describing Baghdad as a “brotherly nation” amid escalating regional tensions.





The statement was delivered by a spokesperson from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, confirming that the ongoing blockade targets only “adversarial states,” while Iraq will be allowed to continue normal oil exports through the strategic waterway.





The move comes after more than five weeks of restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz, imposed by Iran in response to military actions by the United States and Israel—actions that have already sent global energy prices sharply higher.





From a strategic standpoint, the exemption provides a critical lifeline to Iraq’s economy, which depends heavily on crude oil exports via southern ports such as Basra, all of which rely on access through the strait. The decision is also seen as an effort by Tehran to reinforce regional alliances while isolating U.S. influence among neighboring states





However, risks remain high. U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the strait بالكامل, warning of potential military escalation if the demand is not met.





Despite Iran’s “green light” for Iraq, shipping routes in the region remain under threat from possible confrontation between major naval forces, keeping the situation highly volatile.