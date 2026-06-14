Iran faces hardliner backlash over possible U.S. peace deal



Hardline protesters have taken to the streets in several Iranian cities following reports that Tehran may be considering a temporary peace agreement with the United States to ease tensions and halt the ongoing conflict.





According to reports, demonstrators gathered outside government buildings in Mashhad and Tehran, accusing senior officials involved in the negotiations of making excessive concessions to Washington. Protesters argued that any agreement perceived as weakening Iran’s strategic leverage, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz, would be unacceptable.





The growing domestic pressure has added a new political challenge for Iranian leaders, prompting officials to clarify that no final decision has been made and that no agreement is expected to be signed at this time.





The unrest highlights deep divisions within Iran as debate intensifies over how far the country should go in pursuing diplomacy with the United States amid continued regional tensions.



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