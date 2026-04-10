Iran Fortifies Nuclear Tunnels to Block U.S. Raid on Enriched Uranium Stockpile



Iran is turning its Isfahan nuclear complex into a fortress, adding fresh roadblocks, earth berms, rubble piles, and fencing right in front of the underground tunnel entrances.





High-resolution satellite images from April 8, analyzed by the Institute for Science and International Security, confirm the new barriers at all three portals. This comes on top of earlier moves to completely bury the entrances with soil back in February.





The clear purpose: make any ground operation to seize Iran’s stash of highly enriched uranium far more difficult and time-consuming. U.S. officials have openly discussed monitoring and potentially removing that material amid fragile ceasefires following last year’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.





Tehran knows the stakes. After heavy U.S. and Israeli airstrikes damaged key facilities, the regime is digging in to protect what remains of its 60-percent enriched uranium stockpile, believed to be hidden deep in those tunnels.





This is not peaceful posturing. It’s a regime racing to shield material that could fuel multiple nuclear devices, while the free world watches closely. Weakness invites aggression; strength and resolve from America and its allies are the only checks that matter here.





Sources:



– Institute for Science and International Security satellite analysis

– Reports on U.S. monitoring of Iranian highly enriched uranium stockpile

– Coverage of 2025-2026 U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and subsequent fragile truce