Iran issues ‘ultimatum’ to, UAE hotels hosting US troops

Iran has reportedly issued an “ultimatum” to hotel owners in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, warning that hosting US military personnel could make their properties legitimate military targets.

The warning follows reports that US forces have sought refuge in regional hotels after Iranian missile strikes and allied militant operations hit American bases across the Middle East. It applies immediately to any facility hosting foreign troops, Fars said, citing Xinhua.

US personnel are allegedly using civilian sites like a logistics base near Beirut’s old airport, Damascus’ Republic Palace, Four Seasons, and Sheraton hotels. US Marines were recently relocated to Djibouti International Airport via Istanbul and Sofia.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi echoed the threat on Thursday via X, accusing US soldiers of fleeing GCC bases to hide in hotels and offices, using Gulf citizens as “human shields.” He urged hotels to reject them, likening it to US policies barring risky bookings.

The escalation stems from February 28 joint Israel-US strikes on Tehran and other cities, which killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, top commanders, and civilians. Iran hit back with missiles and drones on Israel and US bases, while tightening Strait of Hormuz controls to block affiliated vessels.