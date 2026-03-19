IRAN MISSILES HIT QATAR’S GAS HEART — 20% OF THE WORLD’S ENERGY SUPPLY IN FLAMES

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IRAN MISSILES HIT QATAR’S GAS HEART — 20% OF THE WORLD’S ENERGY SUPPLY IN FLAMES!

RAS LAFFAN IS BURNING & THE WHOLE WORLD IS SHAKING!



Iran has launched missile strikes on Qatar’s  Ras Laffan Industrial City  the world’s largest LNG export terminal  causing extensive damage and forcing a full evacuation!
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack as “brutal.”



This is already the SECOND Iranian strike on the same facility  the first on March 2 forced QatarEnergy to halt ALL LNG production, sending European gas prices up nearly 50% and Asian LNG prices up almost 39%!



Ras Laffan ordinarily supplies 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas — and Qatar has warned the production outage could stretch beyond May!

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