Iran Moves to Charge Oil Tankers in Rial New Hormuz Strategy Sparks Concern





Iran’s parliament has proposed a new strategic plan to impose transit fees on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, requiring payments exclusively in the national currency, the rial.





The proposal is part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening economic sovereignty and reducing reliance on foreign currencies along one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

Revenue would reportedly be directed into a national fund for post-war recovery and regional development.





The plan may also involve coordination with Oman over shared waters, though it remains a proposal at this stage and has yet to be implemented.